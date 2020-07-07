Advertisement

MSU Lands Another Prime Basketball Recruit

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 29: Alvin Ellis III #3 and Marvin Clark Jr. #0 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate defeating the Louisville Cardinals 76 to 70 in overtime of the East Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Carrier Dome on March 29, 2015 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo on Tuesday received a verbal commitment from five star recruit Max Christie. He is from Rolling Meadows High School near Chicago and is a member of the class of 2021. He can sign in November to play next year. Christie is 6-6 and one of the top shooting prospects in high school basketball. Christie joins Emoni Bates as two five star prospects who have committed-- Bates, from Ypsilanti, committed last week.

