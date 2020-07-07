MSU Lands Another Prime Basketball Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo on Tuesday received a verbal commitment from five star recruit Max Christie. He is from Rolling Meadows High School near Chicago and is a member of the class of 2021. He can sign in November to play next year. Christie is 6-6 and one of the top shooting prospects in high school basketball. Christie joins Emoni Bates as two five star prospects who have committed-- Bates, from Ypsilanti, committed last week.

