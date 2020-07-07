Advertisement

Michigan Avenue to close for crane work

(KEVN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department said a portion of Michigan Avenue will be closed starting this weekend.

The department said Michigan Avenue between Washington Avenue and Capitol Avenue will be closed for construction involving a crane.

The work is set to begin Friday, July 10 and should be completed by Sunday, July 12, the department said.

The city said access to the police department and city hall parking garage will be maintained for essential personnel through the Capitol Avenue/Michigan Avenue intersection.

For more information, call the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

