Man reunited with family after 40 days

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Okemos is back home with his family after being isolated at Sparrow Hospital for more than 40 days.

Kevin Thatcher was throwing axes with his family in his backyard when he stepped into a hole in the ground. He dislocated his knee, tore three ligaments and severed an artery.

Since late April, Thatcher has had four surgeries and spent family birthdays as well as his 25th wedding anniversary in the hospital. He wasn’t able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That was the biggest struggle because as soon as you go into the hospital, you’re like ‘man, I’m in here for 40 days without seeing family or friends’ so it’s really, really hard. You’re doing phone calls and Zooms but it’s just not the same,” Thatcher said.

He said one of the nurses at Sparrow became a second family to him, even helping him celebrate his birthday.

Thatcher still has one surgery to go to connect his torn ligaments.

