Advertisement

Man reunited with family after 40 days

Kevin Thatcher is back home with his family after spending 40 days in Sparrow Hospital following an axe-throwing injury.
Kevin Thatcher is back home with his family after spending 40 days in Sparrow Hospital following an axe-throwing injury.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Okemos is back home with his family after being isolated at Sparrow Hospital for more than 40 days.

Kevin Thatcher was throwing axes with his family in his backyard when he stepped into a hole in the ground. He dislocated his knee, tore three ligaments and severed an artery.

Since late April, Thatcher has had four surgeries and spent family birthdays as well as his 25th wedding anniversary in the hospital. He wasn’t able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That was the biggest struggle because as soon as you go into the hospital, you’re like ‘man, I’m in here for 40 days without seeing family or friends’ so it’s really, really hard. You’re doing phone calls and Zooms but it’s just not the same,” Thatcher said.

He said one of the nurses at Sparrow became a second family to him, even helping him celebrate his birthday.

Thatcher still has one surgery to go to connect his torn ligaments.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU will require anti-bias training

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Students, faculty and staff will be required to take the course.

News

Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on the piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s.

News

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants must be registered voters and declare party affiliations.

Breaking

Meridian Township firefighter gets fired after allegations of racial comments were made

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dennis Shrier has been fired from the Meridian Township Fire Department.

Latest News

News

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorneys and CEOs from the Lansing area are part of the group.

News

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man's name wasn't released.

News

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan.

News

MI Small Business Restart program to give $100 million in grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $100 million program that will give grants to small businesses around the state due to impacts from COVID-19, according to a press release sent to News 10.

News

Michigan Avenue to close for crane work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The department said Michigan Avenue between Washington Avenue and Capitol Avenue will be closed for construction involving a crane.

State

Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief in case involving the Equal Rights Amendment