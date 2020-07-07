Lansing opens cooling center Tuesday as temps rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing announced it will be activating the “It’s a Cool Thing to Do” program beginning Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9 due to high temperatures expected this week.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said upon entry to the cooling centers, residents will be required to wear a mask and social distance from others. The city said it will also be screening for symptoms of the virus before people will be allowed to go inside.

The city of Lansing said free rides will be available to those with a physical and financial need through CATA and EATRAN during their normal operating hours. To find out if you qualify for a free ride, or to find a cooling center near you, call 211.

The city said heat index temperatures of 93-102 degrees usually trigger a “Condition Orange - Heat Alert” and 103 degrees and above warrant a “Condition Red - Heat Warning.” The city said this week will be a “Condition Orange.”

“During these extreme heat conditions, everyone is urged to spend at least a few hours a day in a cool place. This is even more important for those who work outdoors, small children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions,” the city of Lansing said in a press release.

For a list of the cooling centers in Lansing, click here.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also reminding residents to stay cool in the heat.

“It’s important Michiganders stay hydrated and out of the sun as much possible to avoid serious health complications during this hot weather,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance.”

MDHHS suggest doing the following in order to prevent complications from the heat:

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.