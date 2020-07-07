Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer, AG Nessel to announce student protection plans

In this April 27, 2020 file photo, a worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H. School districts across America are in the midst of wrenching decisions during the summer about how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic, with socially distanced school buses, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children as the new norm.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce measures to ensure federal relief funds are properly distributed to public and private schools.

The pair will hold a conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the plans. Michael Rice, the state’s superintendent, will also be present.

The conference comes as COVID-19 tightens its hold on the state of Michigan. In its daily update on Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 66,173 cases of the virus in Michigan, up 297 cases from the day before. 5,975 people have died of COVID-19.

Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub had been linked to 170 cases across 16 counties in Michigan. The Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing has been linked to ten cases as of Monday. Health officials say anyone who visited these places should monitor themselves for symptoms, and stay home as much as possible for 14 days from the time of their last visit.

The press conference will be available for streaming on wilx.com/livestream2/.

