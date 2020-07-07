Giants suspend workouts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -The San Francisco Giants say they are “suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend.”

On Monday, the club announced two people had tested positive for the coronavirus without providing further details on whether the two were players, coaches or staff. Prospect Hunter Bishop and pitcher Luis Madero, in the 60-player pool, already tested positive.

This means no simulated games as planned for Tuesday, and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had said Monday he considered his club fortunate to not be dealing with any interruptions thus far.

In other virus-related developments from baseball

