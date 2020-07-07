Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

(Police Lights)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Police Department captured a wanted man Monday, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

In a statement posted Tuesday, the departments said officers apprehended the man, 40, who was wanted for “offenses on children.” At one point, he fled police and said he wouldn’t be taken alive, according to the statement.

The man was from a neighboring county that wasn’t specified. His name was not released.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police assisted.

