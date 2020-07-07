Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Police Department captured a wanted man Monday, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

In a statement posted Tuesday, the departments said officers apprehended the man, 40, who was wanted for “offenses on children.” At one point, he fled police and said he wouldn’t be taken alive, according to the statement.

The man was from a neighboring county that wasn’t specified. His name was not released.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police assisted.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.