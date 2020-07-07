Advertisement

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Voting
Voting(WIBW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County needs election inspectors.

In a Tuesday news release, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum clerks in the county are struggling to find people to serve as inspectors for the Aug. 4 primary election.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of previously committed election inspectors are unable to serve this election,” Byrum said. “I am seeking all those who are willing to serve as an election inspector to fill out a very brief application and I will work with the local clerks to ensure that each precinct is adequately staffed.”

Those who want to sign up will be hired and paid through township and city clerk offices. To find out how to apply, click here. The deadline is Monday.

Applicants must be registered voters and declare their party affiliation.

“You may be asked to serve as an election inspector in a different community than where you live, based on need,” Byrum said in the release.  “Election inspectors will be provided personal protective equipment and that there will be disinfectant or sanitizer available for every precinct location. My top goal is and has always been ensuring that voters can exercise their right to vote safely and securely.”

