DeWitt To Play Opening Game in Ann Arbor

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

If the high school football season bwgins on time, DeWitt is due to play its opening game against Traverse City Central. The game was to have been played at DeWitt, but it is being moved to the University of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor along with several other high school games. It’s the final game of a two game series-- DeWitt played at Traverse City Central a year ago and won a close game in the final moments.

