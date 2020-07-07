Advertisement

Councilman wants police budget cut in half

Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN)
Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN) (WILX)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no longer just protesters calling to defund the Lansing Police Department. Now a city council member is making an official push to cut the police budget in half.

Council member Brandon Betz is looking to form a committee of community members to look at defunding the police and giving that money to local organizations. Those organizations have not yet been chosen.

The committee will make recommendations to the city council on what to cut from the budget and where to reallocate that money. Its goal is to reduce the police budget by 50% in five years.

“I think that we can have a police department,” Betz said. “We can just not fund it. I think that is the answer. If there’s no way for us to disband the police department per se, we can just not fund the police department and have a different department that we fund for public safety.”

The plan comes at a price. Betz said it will likely mean less police officers on the street.

A month ago, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, with the backing of Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green and the city’s human relations department, moved $170,000 to an anti-racism fund.

“Rather than actually reinvest them where they were needed, he’s pooling them into a pot of funds that has no plan, no direction and is actually an insult in terms of its amount and the impact that it could have,” said Angela Waters Austin, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Lansing.

Betz worked with Black Lives Matter Lansing and The Firecracker Foundation in forming this idea. He plans to introduce the resolution at next Monday’s council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers ask parents for help preparing students to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Teachers say they don't know whether masks will be required yet or not.

News

MSU will require anti-bias training

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Students, faculty and staff will be required to take the course.

News

Chicago-based artist begins mural in East Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicago-based artist Lauren Asta started working on the piece Tuesday in the alley by Pinball Pete’s.

News

Man reunited with family after 40 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He wasn't able to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Election inspectors needed in Ingham

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Applicants must be registered voters and declare party affiliations.

Breaking

Meridian Township firefighter gets fired after allegations of racial comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dennis Shrier has been fired from the Meridian Township Fire Department.

News

Local leaders added to nursing home task force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorneys and CEOs from the Lansing area are part of the group.

News

Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Charlotte

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man's name wasn't released.

News

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows at least seven men holding down a Black teenager who later died after being restrained for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of a youth facility in Michigan.

News

MI Small Business Restart program to give $100 million in grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $100 million program that will give grants to small businesses around the state due to impacts from COVID-19, according to a press release sent to News 10.