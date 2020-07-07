CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

(CNN) – For millions of children playing organized sports, this season will be like no other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

CDC offers tips to Youth Sports Organizations on ways to protect players, families, and communities and slow the spread of #COVID19. Learn more: https://t.co/tnPX5fnVG6. pic.twitter.com/KOlCczokOE — CDC (@CDCgov) June 1, 2020

It’s things most of us are already doing like washing our hands, social distancing and staying home when sick.

But the guidelines also recommend no handshakes, high fives or fist bumps.

Sharing equipment, towels or clothing is also out. And there’s no spitting.

Parents and coaches are encouraged to reduce contact between players, limit travel and establish small groups within teams to limit interaction.

Youth sports organizations: As you resume activities, have you planned what to do if a player, visitor or coach gets sick with #COVID19? CDC offers tips to protect the health and safety of staff, players and visitors involved in youth sports. Tips here: https://t.co/tnPX5fnVG6. pic.twitter.com/opS9MqsKVF — CDC (@CDCgov) June 5, 2020

Coaches should decide if players need to wear face masks, the guidelines say. Coaches and spectators should wear them.

The CDC says coaches should educate players and parents about new safety measures, ensure conditions are sanitary and remain diligent about social distancing.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.