Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel recently filed an amicus brief on behalf of the State of Michigan in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia circuit, in a case involving the Equal Rights Amendment.

The brief supports three plaintiff states, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia – the last three states to ratify the ERA – which are asking the Court to recognize the ERA as the 28th Amendment and thus declare, once and for all, that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged on account of sex.

The brief was filed July 2 and outlines the history of the ERA as well as the important work of Michigan hero, Martha Griffiths, known as the “Mother of the ERA.” Griffiths made history as the first woman to serve on the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means and was the first woman to hold the post of lieutenant governor of Michigan.

The brief states that equality in law is one of the promises of America, which is why the attorney general argued the ERA must be included in the Constitution.

The brief states: “Michigan would like to see the work of Martha Griffiths, a Michigan hero who worked tirelessly for sex equality and who championed the ERA, come to fruition. And Michigan has an interest in ensuring that its residents receive the highest level of protection from discrimination on the basis of sex—a goal that can be achieved by ensuring that the ERA’s guarantee of equality is enshrined in our nation’s most treasured document: the United States Constitution.”

You can view a copy of the brief here.

