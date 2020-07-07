Advertisement

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research indicates that asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases are a primary driver of the virus spreading.

Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that more than one third of these infections would need to be identified and isolated to suppress a future outbreak.

Researchers said even immediate isolation of all symptomatic cases would not be enough to get the spread under control.

This model worked off the theory, gleaned from previous studies, that COVID-19 may be most contagious during the pre-symptomatic stage, which is uncommon for a respiratory infection.

“Our findings highlight the urgent need to scale up testing of suspected cases without symptoms as noted in revised guidelines by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the study said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Active shooter reported at California Marine base

Updated: moments ago
An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

National

Police: Dog dispute led to deadly shooting at Florida home

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Police in Port St. Lucie, FL, say a shooting that left 3 people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

State

Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief in case involving the Equal Rights Amendment

Coronavirus

New CDC advice on youth sports safety

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
New guidelines for how schools and coaches should approach youth sports are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest News

National Politics

Governors’ companies among recipients of virus relief loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Governors who ordered shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s effect on the economy, data released Monday show.

News

Lansing opens cooling center Tuesday as temps rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing announced it will be activating the “It’s a Cool Thing to Do” program beginning Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9 due to high temperatures expected this week.

National Politics

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Updated: 1 hour ago
The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

National

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
The case needs independent verification and it’s way too soon to speculate about a possible cure, scientists cautioned.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.