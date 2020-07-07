Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo, Wis.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo, Wisconsin, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member tells NBC15 crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo. Anyone in the community who wants to help in the search is asked to go to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, to check in.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.

An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)

Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Attorney General files brief in Equal Rights Amendment case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief in case involving the Equal Rights Amendment

News

Lansing opens cooling center Tuesday as temps rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing announced it will be activating the “It’s a Cool Thing to Do” program beginning Tuesday, July 7 through Thursday, July 9 due to high temperatures expected this week.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Delta Township Fire Department warns about accidental fires this summer

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Delta Township Fire Department says it’s seeing more brush fires during the summer season.

News

Delta Township Fire Department warns about accidental fires this summer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Delta Township Fire Department says it's seeing more brush fires during the dry summer weather.

Latest News

News

Advisory Committee to host series of virtual community meetings on LPD’s Use of Force policy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22 and Aug. 19.

News

Toddler dead after being found in swimming pool

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The child, 2, was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia.

News

Okemos superintendent regrets not stopping graduation after senior tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This comes after the Ingham County Health Department confirmed a high school senior, who attended the ceremony, had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Shortage of pressure-treated wood delaying home and city projects

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
A shortage of lumber is impacting home and city projects.

News

Toddler reunited with family thanks to heroic dog

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
2-year-old boy and his dog are reunited with their family thanks to the dog's license.

News

City of East Lansing hiring parking ambassadors

Updated: 18 hours ago
In a post on its Facebook page, the city said anyone with the equivalent of a high school diploma and a valid Michigan driver’s license can apply.