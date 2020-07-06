Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to biting man’s nose

(WABI)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman plead guilty Monday morning to biting a 71-year-old man’s nose, a man she was a caregiver for.

Brytany Rene Seymour was arraigned in Clinton County Court Monday morning on several felony charges, according to court documents.

Seymour was charged with count 1 of assault with intent to maim, count 2 of vulnerable adult abuse in the first degree, count 3 police officer--assaulting/resisting/obstructing and county four of attempted assault with intent to main, according to court documents.

Seymour is being screened for mental health court.

In addition to this incident, she has outstanding charges in Mecosta County including felony burglary.

