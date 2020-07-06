Advertisement

Toddler reunited with family thanks to heroic dog

(KKTV)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On June 26, a 2-year-old boy and his dog have united with their family thanks to the dog’s license.

The pair was found at the corner of Coulson Court and Miller Road in Lansing.

Since the toddler is too young to give information, Lansing police called the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter to scan the dog’s license number.

They were able to find the toddler and dog’s address.

Police called the boy’s mom and grandma and were able to drop the boy and the dog off at home.

The dog was adopted from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter eight years ago.

Heidi Williams, Director of the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said his new name is Chase and he is a 10-year-old plothound.

According to Williams, the boy and his dog are inseparable.

She spoke with the boy’s grandmother who said she was not surprised Chase followed the 2-year-old out of the yard. They have been best friends since the little boy was born.

The shelter is giving Chase a bag of goodies Tuesday to reward him for sticking by his favorite boy. In the bag are treats and plenty of toys.

“We thought Chase really deserved it for sticking by his boy and not let him wander into traffic and not get hurt , so he was definitely looking out for that little guy that day and we think Chase is really the hero in this story,” Williams said.

It turns out the wandering duo was a block away from their home.

The animal shelter is encouraging pet owners to license and microchip their pets.

By law, dogs must be licensed to make sure they are up to date on their rabbis vaccination. It also helps in unique situations like this one and be able to reunite pets and their owners.

Williams said the shelter reunites hundreds of pets each year thanks to their microchips.

She said she reunited two lost dogs with their owners Monday morning all because of their microchips.

It costs $10 to get your pet microchip and anywhere between $15 and $85 to get them licensed.

The cost can vary based on if the pet is neutered or spayed, however, the cost is relatively cheaper if the pet is fixed.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event Friday and Saturday.

The adoption fee for dogs is $25.

Cats and kittens are $10 each.

Each animal is spayed or neutered.

They also are licensed and have a microchip.

The event will be held at the Ingham County Animal Shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

