Toddler dead after being found in swimming pool

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A two-year-old child was found in a swimming pool Sunday and later declared dead, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

Deputies and LIFE EMS were called to a home in the 800 block of E. Washington Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The child was found unresponsive in the pool.

First responders attempted to revive the child but couldn’t. The child was taken to Ionia’s Sparrow Hospital and pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, although currently there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.