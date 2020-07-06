Theater union OKs 2 plans to return to post-virus live shows

NEW YORK (AP) - The national labor union representing stage actors and managers has given the go-ahead for two Massachusetts theaters to resume theatrical performances, offering potential roadmaps for the return to live performances. Actors’ Equity Association on Monday approved a one-man show by Barrington Stage Company and an outdoor production of the musical “Godspell” at Berkshire Theatre Group. Both companies will turn Pittsfield, in western Massachusetts, into a laboratory for how union shows can return to work following the coronavirus pandemic. The green light comes as theaters across the country grapple with trying to again create live entertainment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.