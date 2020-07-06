Advertisement

Swimmer fatally struck by boat on western Michigan lake

MGN/Pixaby.
MGN/Pixaby. (KKTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULL LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A man was fatally struck by a boat while swimming in a western Michigan lake over the weekend, police said.

The man was hit Sunday afternoon on Gull Lake near Kalamazoo. The man was brought to shore for lifesaving measures but was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat operator was released after being given a blood-alcohol test, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken said. Investigators were awaiting those test results.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the man who died.

That incident followed a 17-year-old from Inkster drowning Saturday at a privately operated lake in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said divers found the body of Jorge Delgadillo-Flores about 30 feet from the shore of Milan Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman pleads guilty to biting man’s nose

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Brytany Rene Seymour was arraigned in Clinton County Court Monday morning on several felony charges, according to court documents.

State

Court dismisses lawsuits against redistricting effort

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been called a way stop gerrymandering.

News

UPDATE: Firefighters put out structure fire in Mason

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Park Street from Sycamore to State Street is closed due to the fire.

Ap

12 COVID-19 cases tied to Michigan strip club, state confirms 66,171 total cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Twelve of the cases linked to the strip club were either patrons or employees of the Playhouse Club in Romulus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Public Health Division.

Latest News

News

Car catches fire at Lansing Twp. gas station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
No one was hurt in the incident.

News

Dog tags required again in Ingham County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dog license enforcement was suspended in March.

News

MSP investigates single rollover crash in Moscow Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man was life-flighted to U of M hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

Organization honors youth who pass kindness forward

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The public can vote for thier favorite Y-PIF™ nominee online at www.epifanynow.org. Each vote is $1 and will be collected via STRIPE.

News

Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Ionia Co. Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The one-day testing event will be held at Belding High School Wednesday, July 8 from 9 to 5 p.m.

News

Gas prices fall in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The average price of gas in Lansing is $2.09 as of Monday.