Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Ionia Co. Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 testing event

(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Ionia Hospital, in partnership with the Ionia County Health Department, is offering a one-day COVID-19 testing event at Belding High School.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school, located at 850 Hall Street.

The hospital said residents can attend the event without having a doctor’s order and no money will be collected. Sparrow said those with medical insurance will be billed.

“Sparrow Ionia Hospital has been working collaboratively with the Ionia County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Sparrow Ionia President Linda Reetz. “Again, the goal is to protect the community we serve as our county and state begin to reintroduce people back into the workforce.”

For more information, contact the Ionia County Health Department at 616-527-5341.

