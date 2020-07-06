Advertisement

Small business aid went beyond hard-hit companies, data show

Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse.
Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse.(AP images)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The government on Monday identified roughly 650,000 mostly small businesses and nonprofits that received taxpayer money from a program that likely helped prevent the job market meltdown from growing worse but that also benefited some politically connected firms. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got loans of more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans. Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse.

