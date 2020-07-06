Small business aid went beyond hard-hit companies, data show

WASHINGTON (AP) - The government on Monday identified roughly 650,000 mostly small businesses and nonprofits that received taxpayer money from a program that likely helped prevent the job market meltdown from growing worse but that also benefited some politically connected firms. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got loans of more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans. Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.