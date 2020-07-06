Shortage of pressure-treated wood delaying home and city projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you plan to repair an old deck, or build a new one, best of luck.

Pressure-treated lumber that is needed for the job is scarce.

At Legg Lumber, they say they started seeing a high demand for treated deck lumber about two months ago and now it has since grown into a shortage of other materials.

“It started with treated decking, 4 by 4s and then spilling into picketed fence posts,” said Jon Legg. “It makes me nervous.”

Leg says in his years of work, this kind of shortage has never happened.

“My suppliers tell me they are not getting shipments from their supplier and it sounds like one of the bigger deck supplying mills was shut down for two months because of COVID which put a real strain on their supply and now it backed up everything.”

But at Legg Lumber the phone keeps ringing...

“We had 24 voice mails this weekend asking for treated deck boards and people aren’t even asking about the price.”

A price that Legg says has more than doubled.

“Before you could buy a 4 by 4 for around $9 now right now we are retailing them at around $19.”

That’s if Legg Lumber can get it.

“I have had some on order for 2 months, sometimes I get it, sometimes I don’t.”

This inconsistency is even pausing projects for the Capital Area Housing Partnership, an organization that creates homes for single families and ramps for senior citizens.

“Our ramps are built with that deck boarding and we just can’t find that right now in a 60 mile radius,” said Rawley Van Fossen of the CAHP.

For now, Van Fossen says they are able to give out 3 temporary metal ramps for seniors, but they are worried that won’t be enough.

“We have folks beyond that still need the help so we are concerned that we are going to reach a point that we have all of our temporary ramps deployed and no lumber coming in, we will have to tell people unfortunately they will have to wait,” said Van Fossen.

Legg’s advice, be patient and if you can get your hands on any treated lumber it, get it now, because it’s unclear how long this shortage will last.

Legg Lumber says their suppliers hope to catch up on treated deck lumber by October.

In the meantime, the local business is working to sell composite decks to keep up their sales.

