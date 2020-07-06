Organization honors youth who pass kindness forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ePIFanyNow™ is excited to announce the finalists for the annual youth recognition initiative called The Y-PIF™ award (Youth Passing It Forward), which honors kids in grades K – 12 who are passing kindness forward and making positive contributions to their communities.

The spelling is a bit unusual… but you too can have an epiphany right now to Pass – It (Kindness) – Forward. We know that when you do something kind for someone else, it’s eventually returned to you! We believe strongly that Mahatma Gandhi was onto something big when he said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Each year ePIFanyNow™ organizes a large group of people to come together and celebrate the power of kindness.

The 2020 finalists are:

· Ava Abood, from Haslett Middle School, dedicates her time to raise money for the Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS). When she found out the annual CAHS fundraiser, the FUR BALL, was cancelled, Ava raised over $8,000 for CAHS.

· Asia Jones from Mason. Asia is the director of a non-profit called Garden of Hope. Garden of Hope is a youth leadership and development program. Asia oversees the administration, programs, and strategic plan of the organization, donating over 3,000 hours of her time.

· Jackson Northwest School’s Be More Kind Club is made up of student leaders creating positive change in their school and community.

· Jackson Northwest School’s Give Hope Disaster Relief is made up of student leaders helping out local and national areas hit by natural disasters. From collecting items for the local food pantry to sponsoring an Honor a Local Hero Event, the Be More Kind Club is working to make the world a better place.

· Santa’s Cupboard is what the Anderson siblings (Ian, Easton & Greer) from Bay City call themselves. They spend their time packaging and delivering toys and goods to hospitals, shelters and safe houses across the state.

· Sawyer’s Kids With A Cause was started by Ludington Elementary student, Sawyer Hendrickson. Sawyer is an advocate for our veterans, active dutry military and fallen heroes.

· Scarves for Homeless was started by 11 year old Neia Handy. Neia knits scarves and makes jewelry to sell. She uses the proceeds to help the homeless.

· Ella Parker from Owosso Central Elementary volunteers her time visiting housebound adults with Shiawassee Respite. She also delivers gift baskets to her visitors.

· Team Paws is a group of 30 third graders from Bay City’s MacKensen Elementary School. They give back to their community through volunteerism over the entire school year. They give support to the homeless, ill children, veterans, animals and more.

· Sieera Price, from Laingsburg High School, started a free tutoring service for classmates struggling with academics. The successful program is helping many students.

The public can vote for thier favorite Y-PIF™ nominee online at www.epifanynow.org. Each vote is $1 and will be collected via STRIPE. Online voting will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10. All monies raised during the voting will be given to the finalist’s chosen charity.

The winning Y-PIF™ award recipient will be announced on ePIFanyNow’s Facebook Page the morning of Monday, July 13. Winners are determined by points, given by the selection committee, during the initial review process. Those will be worth 60% of the score. The final 40% of the score will be based on the amount of money each finalist raises before and during the event. MSUFCU, the main sponsor of ePIFanyNow’s Y-PIF™ award, will also select one of the finalists for the Desk Drawer Fund award. That nominee will receive $150.00.

The Y-PIF™ winner will also receive $500 from ePIFanyNow™, which will go to either a pre-approved charity of the winner’s choice or the winner’s in-kind project for further development.

For the finalists not selected as the Y-PIF™ award winner, all monies raised through the online voting process will be awarded to the charities noted in those participants’ applications.

For questions, please contact ePIFanyNow at ePIFnowpif@gmail.com or 517-798-6503.

