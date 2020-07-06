Okemos superintendent regrets not stopping graduation after senior tests positive for COVID-19

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The head of the Okemos School District regrets not stopping the high school’s graduation ceremony last month.

This comes after the Ingham County Health Department confirmed a high school senior, who attended the ceremony, had tested positive for COVID-19. The high school held its graduation via a drive-through ceremony.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent John Hood says some people at the ceremony didn’t follow social distancing guidelines.

He said he should have shut it down then.

Students were told to stay in their cars with their families at all times.

“If we are to meet our shared goal of having our schools reopen and stay open, I ask you to join me in a collective commitment to meet this challenge by following guidelines for gatherings, social distancing and mask-wearing,” Hood said.

In his email, Hood goes on to address reports the district has received regarding students attending large gatherings.

The superintendent is urging people to follow guidelines for social distancing and wear masks to help the district meet its goal of opening schools this fall.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said they are working with the Okemos School District and they are in the midst of contact tracing.

Vail says they will continue to investigate and put out a public notice if they feel that those who went to the ceremony should be concerned.

