Advertisement

Okemos superintendent regrets not stopping graduation after senior tests positive for COVID-19

PHOTO: Diploma, graduation cap and books, Photo Date: April 29, 2015 (Source: State Farm / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
PHOTO: Diploma, graduation cap and books, Photo Date: April 29, 2015 (Source: State Farm / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)(KMVT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The head of the Okemos School District regrets not stopping the high school’s graduation ceremony last month.

This comes after the Ingham County Health Department confirmed a high school senior, who attended the ceremony, had tested positive for COVID-19. The high school held its graduation via a drive-through ceremony.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent John Hood says some people at the ceremony didn’t follow social distancing guidelines.

He said he should have shut it down then.

Students were told to stay in their cars with their families at all times.

“If we are to meet our shared goal of having our schools reopen and stay open, I ask you to join me in a collective commitment to meet this challenge by following guidelines for gatherings, social distancing and mask-wearing,” Hood said.

In his email, Hood goes on to address reports the district has received regarding students attending large gatherings.

The superintendent is urging people to follow guidelines for social distancing and wear masks to help the district meet its goal of opening schools this fall.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said they are working with the Okemos School District and they are in the midst of contact tracing.

Vail says they will continue to investigate and put out a public notice if they feel that those who went to the ceremony should be concerned.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Advisory Committee to host series of virtual community meetings on LPD’s Use of Force policy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22 and Aug. 19.

News

Toddler dead after being found in swimming pool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The child, 2, was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia.

News

Shortage of pressure-treated wood delaying home and city projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
A shortage of lumber is impacting home and city projects.

News

Toddler reunited with family thanks to heroic dog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
2-year-old boy and his dog are reunited with their family thanks to the dog's license.

Latest News

News

City of East Lansing hiring parking ambassadors

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a post on its Facebook page, the city said anyone with the equivalent of a high school diploma and a valid Michigan driver’s license can apply.

News

Bill would ban tear gas on crowds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tear gas cannisters were flying through Downtown Lansing the night a protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

News

Homeowner tries to protect 100-year-old tree from sidewalk project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
A homeowner is working to save a tree from potential damage due to a sidewalk project.

News

COVID-19 slows down marriage license processing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she’s granting emergency appointments for people to apply for marriage licenses.

News

LPD investigating assault on River Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 17-year-old girl told investigators it happened two weeks ago on Sunday, June 21 around 11 p.m.

News

COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub hit 170

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Ingham County Health Department said the 170 cases span across 16 counties and no one has been hospitalized to date.