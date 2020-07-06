MSP investigates single rollover crash in Moscow Township

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in Moscow Township.

Police said MSP Troopers were called to the area of Moscow Road and Sterling Road on a report of a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash Sunday, July 5 around 8:30 p.m.

MPS said once troopers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the vehicle with a 63-year-old man inside. Police said the man was from North Adams and had serious injuries.

The man was life-flighted to U of M hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

MSP said the vehicle was heading southbound when it lost control, went into a ditch and crashed into several trees. Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Police said no names are being released at this time.

