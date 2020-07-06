Advertisement

LPD investigating assault on River Trail

Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN)
Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN) (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of trying to rape a teenager on the River Trail.

The 17-year-old girl told investigators it happened two weeks ago on Sunday, June 21 around 11 p.m.

She said she was rollerskating on the trail when she noticed a man on the bike following her. The girl said the incident happened near the fish ladder in Old Town.

She said the man grabbed her, but she was able to fight and escape.

No one was around at the time.

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set man with short hair, nearly bald, in his 30′s

Those who have any information are asked to call police at 517-483-4600.

