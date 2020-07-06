Advertisement

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required to learn remotely from home.

University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All freshmen will be invited, along with some other students who face challenges learning from afar. All classes will be taught online, however, regardless of where students live.

In deciding which students to invite, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said he “could not help but recognize the unique position that first-year students find themselves in, making the transition to college in these strange times.”

