Gas prices fall in Lansing

(KJCT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices are down 7.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to a report from GasBuddy.

Prices at the tank are averaging $2.09 per gallon Monday, 0.7 per gallon higher than a month ago, standing at 75.4% per gallon lower than a month ago, according to the report.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in Lansing is priced at $1.94 per gallon with the most expensive priced at $2.39 per gallon.

The lowest price of gas in the state as of Monday is $1.83 with the highest priced at $3.29.

The national average price of gas has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon within the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average stands at 58.1% lower than it was a year ago, according to the report.

