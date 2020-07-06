Gas prices fall in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices are down 7.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to a report from GasBuddy.

Prices at the tank are averaging $2.09 per gallon Monday, 0.7 per gallon higher than a month ago, standing at 75.4% per gallon lower than a month ago, according to the report.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in Lansing is priced at $1.94 per gallon with the most expensive priced at $2.39 per gallon.

The lowest price of gas in the state as of Monday is $1.83 with the highest priced at $3.29.

The national average price of gas has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon within the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average stands at 58.1% lower than it was a year ago, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.