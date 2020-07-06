Advertisement

UPDATE: Firefighters put out structure fire in Mason

Mason and Delhi Township fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Mason.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason and Delhi Township fire departments fought a fire started in a plastic ashtray.

The fire was in a garage on Park Street, between Sycamore Street to State Street, and was reported about 1:43 p.m. Monday, Mason Fire Chief Kerry Minshall said. Neighbors saw the fire and alerted the residents of the property’s home. There were no injuries.

While there was no damage to the home, the garage was heavily damaged.

Park Street from Sycamore to State street is closed due to the fire.

The Mason Police Department is redirecting traffic to State Street.

