Dog tags required again in Ingham County

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Enforcement of dog tags is happening again in Ingham County and there will be help getting dogs licensed.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will hold vaccination and licensing event for dogs. The drive-through clinic will be held at Ingham County Fairgrounds, 700 E. Ash St., Mason.

There will be free rabies vaccinations and dog owners will be able to purchase licenses there.

One-year licenses are $15 for dogs who’ve been spayed or neutered, and $45 if they haven’t. Three-year licenses are $35 and $125.

ICACS said in a Monday news release that dogs in the county must always have a current tag on their collars.

Enforcement of the licensing rule was suspended March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. It resumed Monday.

For more information, call the ICACS at 517-676-8370 or go to www.ac.ingham.org.

