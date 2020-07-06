Advertisement

Dog tags required again in Ingham County

(AP Photo/Andrea Smith)
(AP Photo/Andrea Smith)(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Enforcement of dog tags is happening again in Ingham County and there will be help getting dogs licensed.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will hold vaccination and licensing event for dogs. The drive-through clinic will be held at Ingham County Fairgrounds, 700 E. Ash St., Mason.

There will be free rabies vaccinations and dog owners will be able to purchase licenses there.

One-year licenses are $15 for dogs who’ve been spayed or neutered, and $45 if they haven’t. Three-year licenses are $35 and $125.  

ICACS said in a Monday news release that dogs in the county must always have a current tag on their collars.

Enforcement of the licensing rule was suspended March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. It resumed Monday.

For more information, call the ICACS at 517-676-8370 or go to www.ac.ingham.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman pleads guilty to biting man’s nose

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Brytany Rene Seymour was arraigned in Clinton County Court Monday morning on several felony charges, according to court documents.

State

Court dismisses lawsuits against redistricting effort

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been called a way stop gerrymandering.

News

UPDATE: Firefighters put out structure fire in Mason

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Park Street from Sycamore to State Street is closed due to the fire.

News

Car catches fire at Lansing Twp. gas station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
No one was hurt in the incident.

Latest News

News

MSP investigates single rollover crash in Moscow Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man was life-flighted to U of M hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

Organization honors youth who pass kindness forward

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The public can vote for thier favorite Y-PIF™ nominee online at www.epifanynow.org. Each vote is $1 and will be collected via STRIPE.

News

Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Ionia Co. Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The one-day testing event will be held at Belding High School Wednesday, July 8 from 9 to 5 p.m.

News

Gas prices fall in Lansing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The average price of gas in Lansing is $2.09 as of Monday.

News

7-6 Midday Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Health Dept: Vet hospital knew of COVID-19 exposure and didn’t tell us

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Health Dept: Vet hospital knew of COVID-19 exposure and didn’t tell us. The Ingham County Health Department sent out a public exposure site notice Saturday.