COVID-19 slows down marriage license processing

Source: MGN(WTOK)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus pandemic is putting a pause on a lot of weddings planned this year.

Numerous county clerk’s offices are shut down or backed up on processing marriage licenses.

Although Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says that’s not the case in her office, she’s granting emergency appointments for people to apply.

You can apply online or at the county clerk’s office up to 33 days before the ceremony. There is a three-day waiting period before your license will be ready for you to pick up.

You can pick them up at the Mason office in downtown Mason or at the Lansing Branch on Kalamazoo Street in downtown Lansing.

You must get married within 33 days of getting your license or you’ll have to apply again.

