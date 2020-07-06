Advertisement

COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub hit 170

Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub.
Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department confirmed Monday there are 170 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to East Lansing’s Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub.

The health department said the 170 cases span across 16 counties and no one has been hospitalized to date.

Harper's closed June 22, shortly after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar opened June 12 when restaurants were allowed to reopen, but patrons packed the sidewalk waiting in line to get in.

Harper’s owners said in a statement it is installing a new heating and cooling system and a line management app to help control crowds and keep customers safe.

As of Monday, the state confirmed 66,171 cases of COVID-19 with 5,975 deaths.

Following the cases linked to Harper’s, the Ingham County Health Department issued an emergency order reducing restaurant capacity to 50% or no more than 75 people, whichever is less.

The health department said although Executive Order 2020-114 already restricts restaurant capacity to 50% of normal seating, the county's emergency order directly affects large licensed food service establishments with capacities of more than 150.

Therefore, the health department said no food service establishment may have more than 75 patrons at one time.

“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

