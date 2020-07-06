Court dismisses lawsuits against redistricting effort

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan officials hailed a court opinion Monday that dismissed lawsuits seeking to stop the effort to change how Congressional districts are drawn.

The two lawsuits were brought against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, involving the Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division issued a decision Monday dismissing them.

The creation of the commission was approved by voters Nov. 6, 2018 and amended the Michigan Constitution. The amendment will create a commission to draw new lines for the State Senate, House of Representatives and U.S. Congressional districts.

“This decision reaffirms exactly what our democracy demands: a fair process for the people of this state,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Monday news release. “In 2018, Michiganders made it abundantly clear that the integrity of our democracy should not be left up to those in positions of power looking to satisfy their own agenda.”

Benson said her office will carry out launching the commission, calling it “historic,” in a Monday news release.

The state received more than 9,000 applications from citizens hoping to serve on the commission.

The full court opinion can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.