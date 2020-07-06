City of East Lansing hiring parking ambassadors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is hiring people to be parking ambassadors.

In a post on its Facebook page, the city said anyone with the equivalent of a high school diploma and a valid Michigan driver’s license can apply.

The job consists of overseeing city parking lots and meters in addition to monitoring the surveillance system, cameras and intercoms.

The city said the parking division is a 24-hour operation and parking ambassadors will be scheduled in four to six-hour shifts based on scheduling needs.

The city said the shifts will be scheduled Monday through Saturday, 20-30 hours per week.

