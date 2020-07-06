Car catches fire at Lansing Twp. gas station

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police and fire were on the scene of a car fire at a Speedway gas station in Lansing Township.

The incident happened in the area of south Waverly Road and west Kalamazoo Street.

The fire was put out, but the gas station remains closed.

The area of south Waverly Road and west Kalamazoo Street has been reopened to traffic.

Officials suspect the car went up in flames due to a mechanical fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

