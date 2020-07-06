Advisory Committee to host series of virtual community meetings on LPD’s Use of Force policy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Advisory Committee of the Lansing Police Board of Commissioners will be hosting a series of virtual community meetings on the police department’s Use of Force (Response to Resistance) Policy.

LPD said the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22 and Aug. 19.

The department said the number of comments may need to be limited due to time constraints.

Those interested in speaking during the meeting must RSVP for a guaranteed spot by calling 517-483-6040.

LPD said each speaker will be given three minutes to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the policy

For details on the Zoom meeting click here.

More information on the virtual community meetings can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.