12 COVID-19 cases tied to Michigan strip club, state confirms 66,171 total cases

(WLUC newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - At least a dozen COVID-19 cases have been tied to a strip club near the Detroit airport, public health officials said Sunday as they encouraged anyone recently at the venue to contact them.

The announcement came as state public health officials reported no new deaths from the virus for the first time since the pandemic began, the Detroit Free Press reported.

As of Monday, July 6, the state confirmed 66,171 positive cases of COVID-19 with 5,975 deaths.

In all, there have been nearly 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.

Twelve of the cases linked to the strip club were either patrons or employees of the Playhouse Club in Romulus, according to a news release from the Wayne County Public Health Division.

One case involved a worker at a nearby restaurant, called Checkers, the county office said. It wasn’t clear how, if at all, that case was connected to the others.

Those who visited or worked at the Playhouse Club between June 17 and July 1 were asked to call the health division whether they are feeling ill or not. Carriers of the novel coronavirus sometimes do not show symptoms, which can include fever, a cough and shortness of breath.

“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” Wayne County Public Health Officer Carol Austerberry was quoted as saying in the release.

On Saturday, health officials in central Michigan said at least three people who were at Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing tested positive for COVID-19.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail said anyone who entered the facility from June 23 to July 2 should monitor themselves daily for possible symptoms.

