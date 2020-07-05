Westland Police urge public to help find missing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westland Police ask for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Police issued an endangered missing advisory for 67 year old Robert Brackney around 8 a.m. this morning.

Police say Brackney was last seen in the area of 36137 Warren in Westland.

According to police Brackney is six feet tall white male weighing in at 180 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white shirt, jeans and glasses.

Westland Police urge anyone with information to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

