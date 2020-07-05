Advertisement

Toledo, Ohio officer shot and killed while on duty

Ofc. Anthony Dia was killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident at the Home Depot on W. Alexis. (Source: Toledo Police Department).
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Toledo, Ohio police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty.

Investigators said 26-year-old officer Anthony Dia was responding to a disturbance at a Home Depot when the shooting unfolded.

Police said the suspect is 57-year-old Edward Henry.

It’s unclear what happened before the altercation between Dia and the suspect.

Officers said the suspect was intoxicated and shot Dia once in the chest and ran away in a nearby wooded area.

The officer was transported to the hospital where he died.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said, "I will never forget the site officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital. His body wrapped in an american flag flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers saluting and weeping."

Henry was found dead from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

