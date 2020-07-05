Advertisement

State health officials confirm no deaths linked to COVID today

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the coronavirus continues to show its ugly head, there is some good news today. Michigan state health officials confirmed no new deaths linked to the virus as of July 5th.

This brings the state total to 65,876 cases and 5,972 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,047 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 501 cases and 30 deaths.

Eaton County reports 267 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 202 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 255 cases and 27 deaths.

Even more good news, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic is updated every Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
12 people in "various conditions" after nightclub shooting in South Carolina.

News

Toledo, Ohio officer shot and killed while on duty

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Toledo, Ohio officer killed while on duty.

News

Officer involved in George Floyd’s death is placed on bond

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Officer involved in George Floyd's death is released from jail.

News

Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Latest News

Crime

Police searching for suspect in Lansing River Trail Assault

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Police say a woman was assaulted on the Lansing River Trail.

Breaking

Coronavirus cases linked to Lansing veterinary clinic, many likely exposed

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
At least three people have tested positive for the virus.

News

State recoveries near 53,000 as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan confirmed 398 cases and 3 deaths for the 4th of July.

News

Noose found on Michigan football field

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Noose found on football field is being investigated as a hate crime

News

U.S. Coast Guard gives boating tips ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:00 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
United States Coast Guard ask boaters to stay safe during Fourth of July weekend.

News

Beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.