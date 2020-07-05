State health officials confirm no deaths linked to COVID today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the coronavirus continues to show its ugly head, there is some good news today. Michigan state health officials confirmed no new deaths linked to the virus as of July 5th.

This brings the state total to 65,876 cases and 5,972 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,047 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 501 cases and 30 deaths.

Eaton County reports 267 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 202 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 255 cases and 27 deaths.

Even more good news, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This statistic is updated every Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.