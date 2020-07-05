Officer involved in George Floyd’s death is placed on bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A third former officer involved in the death of George Floyd is out on bond.

According to Hennepin County records, former police officer Tou Thao was released Saturday on a $750 thousand bond.

According to the county jail, the bond release comes with conditions that were not listed.

Thao is one of four officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd who later died as a result of the arrest.

He now joins fellow former officers who are also out on bond pending their trial date next year.

The former officer is charge with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

