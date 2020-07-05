MLB star Freddie Freeman tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman is among four Atlanta players to test positive for the Coronavirus.

Manager Brian Snitker made the announcement Saturday and said the four-time all-star has a fever and is “Not feeling great.”

There is no official timetable for the 30-year-old's return, but Snitker added that it will be "A while" before he can return to camp.

Freeman along with teammates Will Smith, Touki Toussaint and Pete Kozma have confirmed cases of the disease, although Smith and Toussaint are reportedly asymptotic.

Snitker said Freeman had initially tested negative on intake screenings earlier last week, but developed symptoms before the team's first workout on Friday.

Freeman is the most prominent major league player to have tested positive for COVID-19.

31 players across the league have tested positive for the virus so far.

