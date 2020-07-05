Firefighters investigate camper fire on I-69

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A camper caught fire on I-69 that resulted in a total loss of the camper.

The highway is still blocked off at this time until the scene can be cleaned up.

According to Dewitt Fire Department the camper was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters found firearms and propane tanks in the camper when they arrived, however no explosions occured.

Firefighters say the fire caused did not hurt anyone at the scene.

