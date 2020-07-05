Advertisement

Firefighters investigate camper fire on I-69

Propane tanks and firearms were found in the camper.
Propane tanks and firearms were found in the camper.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A camper caught fire on I-69 that resulted in a total loss of the camper.

The highway is still blocked off at this time until the scene can be cleaned up.

According to Dewitt Fire Department the camper was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters found firearms and propane tanks in the camper when they arrived, however no explosions occured.

Firefighters say the fire caused did not hurt anyone at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Why Riverfront Animal Hospital was designated a public exposure site

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail explains why the health department issued a public exposure notice for Riverfront Animal Hospital.

News

Westland Police urge public to help find missing man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Brackney was last seen in Westland.

News

State health officials confirm no deaths linked to COVID today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This is one of the lowest death counts since the virus first spread to Michigan in March.

News

2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
12 people in "various conditions" after nightclub shooting in South Carolina.

Latest News

News

Toledo, Ohio officer shot and killed while on duty

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Toledo, Ohio officer killed while on duty.

News

Officer involved in George Floyd’s death is placed on bond

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Officer involved in George Floyd's death is released from jail.

News

Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Crime

Police searching for suspect in Lansing River Trail Assault

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Police say a woman was assaulted on the Lansing River Trail.

Breaking

Coronavirus cases linked to Lansing veterinary clinic, many likely exposed

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
At least three people have tested positive for the virus.

News

State recoveries near 53,000 as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan confirmed 398 cases and 3 deaths for the 4th of July.