12 people wounded at South Carolina nightclub shooting

South Carolina shooting
Two Alachua County men arrested after drive-by shooting
Two Alachua County men arrested after drive-by shooting(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub has left 12 people in “various conditions.”

A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m. Sunday, and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building.”

It’s unclear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting. The names and precise conditions of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles. Further details weren’t immediately available.

