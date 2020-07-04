Advertisement

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in a competition that took place at an undisclosed location with no in-person spectators. Both hot dog totals were world records. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest aired on a live sports-starved ESPN. “I know that’s what the fans want.”

New Yorkers were urged to avoid large holiday gatherings in order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases like other states are seeing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were more than 720 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday statewide, and 11 deaths were attributed to the virus.

New York City’s July 4 festivities will be capped by a televised fireworks display over the Empire State Building. Fireworks sponsor Macy’s said the show, to be broadcast on NBC, would feature “a spectacular display choreographed to an epic musical score.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Crime

Police searching for suspect in Lansing River Trail Assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Police say a woman was assaulted on the Lansing River Trail.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

National

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

Latest News

Breaking

Coronavirus cases linked to Lansing veterinary clinic, many likely exposed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
At least three people have tested positive for the virus.

News

State recoveries near 53,000 as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan confirmed 398 cases and 3 deaths for the 4th of July.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 5 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.