U.S. Coast Guard gives boating tips ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people will practice social distancing this holiday weekend by spending some time on a boat, but it’s important to stay safe.

Everyone aboard the boat must wear a life jacket.

The U.S Coast Guard said life jackets could have prevented over 80 percent of boating deaths.

Children must have children-sized life jackets.

Experts said boaters should not bring alcohol with them while out on the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating deaths.

Experts also advise people to be mindful of the propeller and never allow anyone to board or exit the boat from the water while it is still running.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.