Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard gives boating tips ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

United States Coast Guards asks boaters to stay safe out on the water
A state trooper patrols an area Friday, July 20, 2018, near where a duck boat capsized the night before resulting in at least 13 deaths on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Workers were still searching for four people on the boat that were unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A state trooper patrols an area Friday, July 20, 2018, near where a duck boat capsized the night before resulting in at least 13 deaths on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Workers were still searching for four people on the boat that were unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people will practice social distancing this holiday weekend by spending some time on a boat, but it’s important to stay safe.

Everyone aboard the boat must wear a life jacket.

The U.S Coast Guard said life jackets could have prevented over 80 percent of boating deaths.

Children must have children-sized life jackets.

Experts said boaters should not bring alcohol with them while out on the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating deaths.

Experts also advise people to be mindful of the propeller and never allow anyone to board or exit the boat from the water while it is still running.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noose found on Michigan football field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Noose found on football field is being investigated as a hate crime

News

Beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

News

Ingham County beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

News

One in hospital after Orchard Road shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One is in the hospital after the shooting

Latest News

News

Thrift stores boom during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
People no longer stuck at home can get rid of their unwanted items.

News

Utilities say they’re ready for the heat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing's public utility and Consumers Energy have tips to cool off.

News

Nathan Martin lands Jackson CC head coach job

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Olympic hopeful and former assistant coach Nathan Martin was given the head coaching job at Jackson High School this summer.

News

New map breaks down COVID-19 risk by every U.S. county

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute and public health experts teamed up to launch a new risk map.

News

UPDATE: Thousands in Eaton County without power

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Repair times are estimated for 3:45 to 5 p.m.

News

COVID-19 cases from Harper’s now at 158, officials say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There are no hospitalizations from the Harper's outbreak so far.