State recoveries near 53,000 as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus does not stop for the holidays, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 398 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on America’s birthday.

The hardest hit counties in Michigan continue to be Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties.

Jackson County broke over 500 cases with 501 cases and 30 deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,040 cases and 29 deaths.

Clinton County reports 199 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reports 266 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 254 cases and 27 deaths.

However, despite all the cases, Michigan health officials reported 52,841 people have recovered from the virus, up over 1,700 from a week ago.

This number will be updated weekly.

