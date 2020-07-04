Advertisement

Police searching for suspect in Lansing River Trail Assault

Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN)
Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN) (WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Lansing police are investigating after a young woman was assaulted by a man while roller skating on the Lansing River Trail.

Police say the incident happened on June 21 around 10:30 p.m. near the fish ladder area in Old Town.

The woman noticed a man following her on a bike.

Police say the suspect grabbed her and pull her off the trail, but she fought back kicking and screaming.

Officers are still searching for the suspect who is described as a heavy-set white male between the age of 30 and 40.

Police are investigating the incident as second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anyone with information should contact Lansing Police.

