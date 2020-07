LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Lansing today.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Orchard Road around 4:30 p.m. today.

Police say a 38 year old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No word has been given on a suspect.

