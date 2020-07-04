Noose found on Michigan football field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The FBI is involved with the investigation into a noose found at a high school on the west side of the state.

They said it was discovered hanging from the press box at the stadium at Kalamazoo Central High School.

Police and school officials released a joint statement and said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The high school football coach, Former NFL wide receiver Carlton Brewster tweeted “When they fear you and see you as a threat. They will do anything to destroy you, but they forgot our boys are built different. Game over.”

